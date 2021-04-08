Staff

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, recently awarded a historical $6 Billion to 1,376 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

In California, a total of $993 Million was awarded to 175 health centers. At $37 million, Borrego Health is the state’s highest awardee of the grant, with a total of $37MM (or four percent) of available state grant.

“Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Borrego Health suffered a huge impact in our most essential services and programs. As the country prepares to open up again, our organization is committed to continue giving our patients, community, and partners, the necessary support that we need to thrive,” said Dr. Edgar Bulloch, Borrego Health’s CMO and interim CEO.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, “the American Rescue Plan [Act of 2021] will change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis through no fault of their own. This law is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history and will build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery” through its $1.9 trillion economic stimulus.

Grant funds will be directed to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

Borrego Health has the objective to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all patients and individuals wanting to be vaccinated. The additional funds will allow the organization to tend to the high demand of requests. “The grant monies awarded to Borrego health, and to the fellow FQHCs in the state, will be crucial to our healthcare’s system success,” Dr. Edgar Bulloch added.

In 2002, when Borrego Health gained recognition as an FQHC, it operated one clinic in Borrego Springs with 17 employees providing 7,400 patient visits. Borrego Health has grown to 1,300 employees serving over 267,000 patients in 27 clinics and six mobile units throughout San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Borrego Health’s scope of practice included primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, dentistry, women’s health, transgender health, mental health, and specialized services in hepatitis C and HIV.

To learn more about Borrego Health, please visit borregohealth.org.