S.E. Williams | Executive Editor

Earlier this month, the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) announced the retirement this summer of its President and CEO, Yvette Chappell-Ingram.

AABLI’s mission is to strengthen nonprofit, public and private organizations by recruiting and preparing African Americans for service on a broad range of governing boards and facilitating AABLI graduates’ placement on boards and commissions.

To date, AABLI has trained more than 700 of its alumni across the U.S. and placed more than 250 on governing boards and city, county, and state commissions. “It has been a privilege to serve the AABLI mission,” said Chappell-Ingram when the announcement was made. Adding, “Hundreds of African American professionals are now bringing their expertise, experience and perspectives to more than 250 organizations, and more to come.

In preparation for Chappell-Ingram’s pending retirement, the organization has retained The Hawkins Company to search for a successor.

For a copy of the recruitment profile, please visit www.thehawkinscompany.com.

Finding a replacement for Chappell-Ingram will be no easy challenge. As Board Chair Virgil Roberts, who in 2011 co-founded AABLI with her, said, his colleague’s impact on the community has been profound.

“From the beginning, Yvette anticipated both the long-range and immediate benefits of the African American presence in the rooms where decisions are made. But what she brought to AABLI goes beyond vision. Her ideas, hard work, concern for the community and pride in the AABLI alumni family made her a great leader.”

S. E. Williams is executive editor of the IE Voice and Black Voice News.