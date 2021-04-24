S. E. Williams | BVN Executive Editor

After an extensive nationwide search, the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence (the Partnership) announced its new Executive Director, Rev. Aleese Moore-Orbih.

The coalition, which represents over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations, and allied individuals, said Moore-Orbih accepted the position of Executive Director to continue her work ending domestic violence.

The Partnership described Dr. Moore-Orbih’s work as rooted in an intersectional framework that acknowledges race and ethnicity, socioeconomic class, gender and sexual orientation, age, ability and immigrant identity.

It is believed she will raise the visibility of the Partnership’s anti-oppression work, move the public discourse, and support policy and community advocacy toward more effective prevention and intervention solutions.

Her Background

Moore-Orbih has over twenty years of national and grassroots leadership across the country in capacity building, systems change and collaboration building. She recently served as Director of Programs at CORA in San Mateo County. Before that as the Senior Director of Programs at the national organization, Women of Color Network, Inc.

According to the Partnership, throughout Moore-Orbih’s career she has advocated for survivors and served as a pastor and spiritual leader.

“I have come full circle, at home in California, where my journey began,” said Moore-Orbih. It is a blessing and opportunity to merge my leadership with the Members of the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence.”

An Alignment of Values

“Dr. Moore-Orbih’s values align with our movement’s aspirations toward collective liberation,” wrote the Partnership’s Board of Directors.

“Although I was born and raised in Southern California, my leadership pillars are deeply rooted in Black southern ancestral principles and values of love, community, story, freedom, activism, justice, spirituality, equality, equity, resilience, and truth,” she said. “I will continue to stand and draw upon these principles and values to bring forth a coalition that is true to its name, ‘California Partnership,’ which shapes its Theory of Change into a practicum of transformation and establishes itself as a justice-making and equity practicing organization.

Together we will rise, heal, work and make “good trouble.“

Vice President and Regional Representative of the Partnership Anna Conti stated, “I am honored to partner with such a strong, dynamic, and courageous leader. Even more so today, we must lead by example through our actions. We step into the future with our new leader in bravery, authenticity, and ongoing commitment to the mission.”

More on the Partnership

In existence for nearly 40 years, the Partnership has a strong record of having advocated for 200 pieces of legislation on behalf of domestic violence victims and their children.

S. E. Williams is executive editor of the IE Voice and Black Voice News.