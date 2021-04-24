BVN Staff |

Love parks, being outside and have a passion for protecting the environment? Want to learn more about desert plants, animals and natural/cultural history? The California Desert Keepers Council of the National Parks Conservation Association may be the place for you. We are now accepting applications to the council for the 2021-2022 cohort.

The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) believes that engaging the community is critical to ensuring the protection of our national parks, which is why it launched the California Desert Keepers Council.

The council brings together seven to eight individuals, ages 18-34, to explore effective methods of engaging younger audiences in national park advocacy and protection.

As a part of the council, we will host online training, networking activities and field trip suggestions to learn more about the California Desert and how to protect it.

We encourage Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, Women, LGBTQIA, People with Disabilities, Gender Queer, and Non-Binary persons to apply. For more information please email despinoza@npca.org and to apply, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DC6H8FQ.