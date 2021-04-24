Since his murder, last summer, justice for George Floyd has been on all of our hearts & minds. This webinar will unpack our thoughts on the Chauvin trial, as well as the nuance of a public safety system that permitted such a tragedy. Each of our panelists represents a facet of that system with a unique understanding of what we can do to reform it.

Speakers to be announced!

When: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Please share this invite with your friends and family to join in on a dynamic and memorable discussion.

If you have any questions that you’d like us to address on the call, please email us at info@ceem-ie.com.

Click here to register.

If you are new to Zoom, please click this link to learn how to prepare and join a meeting.