Staff | Black Voice News

Ethnic Media Services (EMS) in partnership with the California Black Media (CBM) sponsored the multi-lingual California Ethnic Media Awards presentation on Thursday, June 3 for outstanding reporting in 2020.

Event organizers reported there were 230 entries, and more than half were in languages other than English. From this pool, judges with “in-language” and “in-culture” fluency selected 20 winners in seven categories.

“The pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year for ethnic media and the awards are an opportunity to recognize the entire sector for its dedication to informing audiences against the odds,” said Regina Brown Wilson, California Black Media’s Executive Director.

Mariah Brown and Chuck Bibbs (source: ethnicmediaservices.org)

The awards’ categories highlighted a wide range of 2020 news developments encompassing everything from COVID-19 and the economic downturn to the epic movements for racial justice, the 2020 election, and immigration reform.

Stressing the significance of contributions made by ethnic media, EMS Director Sandy Close declared, “The ethnic media awards spotlight the people who produce a parallel universe of news largely invisible to general market media but indispensable for communicating with our diverse society.”

S. E. Williams (source: ethnicmediaservices.org)

Congratulations to all California Ethnic Media 2020 Award winners including members of the 2020 Black Voice News team, Mariah Brown, Chuck Bibbs, and Stephanie Williams.