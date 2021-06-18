S. E. Williams | Black Voice News

The Associated Press is reporting a first-floor Bay Area apartment will soon be home to an exhibit of Black Panther Party history. The exhibit will include photos, banners and posters exploring the legacy of the movement.

The 1,000-square-foot”mini-museum” is expected to open in West Oakland on the day many will stop to honor freedom day, Juneteenth, Saturday, June 19.

Outside mural dedicated to the women of the Black Panther Party. (source: westoaklandmuralproject.org)

The home turned museum is located at the corner where the party’s co-founder, Huey P. Newton, was shot and killed. The exterior of the former residence is now adorned with a large mural dedicated to the women of the Black Panther Party. The mural was completed this year.

The property owner, Jilchristina Vest, told the San Francisco Chronicle she made the decision to convert the space after her tenants moved. She also hopes to have the home designated as a landmark and would like to transform the space into a community center.

“It felt like it needed to be something more than somebody’s apartment,” she said.

Inside, each visitor will have 30 minutes to walk through a temporary exhibit curated by archivist Lisbet Tellefsen.

Tickets are available online at westoaklandmuralproject.org.

S. E. Williams is editor of the IE Voice and Black Voice News.