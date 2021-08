Jon D. Gaede | Black Voice News

Tokyo – The U.S. Women’s Water Polo Keeper Ashleich Johnson helped propel Team USA to it’s third consecutive gold medal in Olympic competition this week. Johnson, the former Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) Player of the Year, allowed a mere five goals as the USA beat Spain 14-5 in the final.

(Source: Jon Gaede reporting for Black Voice News from the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Jon Gaede)