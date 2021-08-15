Hardy Brown Sr. | Publisher Emeritus, Black Voice News

California will hold a special election on September 14th to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. The effort is being funded by the right-wing White supremacist leadership of the Donald Trump Republican Party.

This effort is happening on our watch, and it is up to us to prevent the recall from happening by VOTING NO in response to the recall effort.

In other states they are passing laws to deny Blacks and other ethnic groups access to the ballot because of what Black voters did in South Carolina by electing President Joe Biden. Then, Blacks turned around and showed out “sho’ nuff” in Georgia. They were instrumental in not only electing a Black man, Rev. Raphael Warnock, but also electing a Jewish man, Jon Ossoff. Both men are now seated in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Georgia.

There are many in this country who believe these kinds of people are not supposed to be elected to represent the White people in Georgia—it sends the wrong signal to the Ku Klux Klan.

So, make no mistake, this recall election is important in California because it will show those who would out-right deny our Black brothers and sisters in Republican controlled states the right to vote, “We stand in solidarity with the rights of all citizens to vote and elect our political representatives.”

Here are important dates and information related to the Newsom recall:

All active registered voters in California will soon receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14, 2021, recall election. County elections offices will mail ballots beginning August 16, 2021.

If you do not receive a mail ballot, you can request a replacement ballot by mail before Tuesday,September 7 by calling (800) 881-VOTE (8683). Voters in San Bernardino can also call (909) 387-9300 or email MailBallots@sbcountyelections.com. Be sure to include your name, residence address, mailing address, and date of birth. Voters in Riverside County who do not receive their ballot can also call (951) 486-7200.

After September 7, replacement ballots must be requested in person at the Registrar of Voters office, an early vote site, or a polling place.

The recall ballot will ask two questions:

Do you want to recall Governor Newsom?

I am asking you to join me by voting NO! (If 50 percent or more vote NO, the governor will remain in office.)

Who should succeed Newsom (if he is recalled)?

Do not respond to this question—Do not select a candidate.

If you return your vote-by-mail ballot with prepaid postage, it must be postmarked by September 14, 2021.

You can also return your ballot by depositing it to a secure ballot drop box, delivering it to a voting location, or to your county elections office. If you choose this option, it must be delivered by 8:00 p.m. on September 14, 2021.

Follow this link for Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Drop-Off Locations. Follow this link to locate your polling place for in-person voting on Election Day.

In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

Please do this for me and vote NO in response to this senseless recall election.

Hardy Brown photo by Benoit Malphettes