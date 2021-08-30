Jon Gaede |

Boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is scheduled to fight Ex-MMA challenger, Vitor Belfort, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 11.

De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona. During his boxing career, he fought 45 times as a professional, winning 39 of those fights—30 of them by knockout.

Since turning pro in 1992 to his retirement in 2010, De La Hoya won 10 world titles in six different classes.

Known as the “Golden Boy” in the ring, De La Hoya has been extremely successful both inside and outside the ropes.

Floyd Mayweather vs Oscar De La Hoya 2007. (Source: Photo courtesy of Jon Gaede)

Grand His legacy of championship fights includes many of the top fighters of all time. After winning his first title as a featherweight in 1994, his opponents included champions like Julio Caesar Chavez (twice), Pomona’s Sugar Shane Mosely (twice), Pernell Whitaker, Felix Trinidad, Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in his last professional fight at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in 2010.

The slender kid from Garfield High School in East Los Angeles has always been one of the fittest athletes among all boxers. His unique ability to run is legendary. During his prime, De La Hoya would routinely run seven miles on Big Bear Lake’s Chumash Indian trails at dawn and then having barely broken a sweat, he would begin his sparring sessions.

If 48 is the new 30, don’t count out six-time World Champion, Oscar De La Hoya.

Jon Gaede is a freelance photographer and photojournalist who covers sports events for the IE Voice and Black Voice News.

Header photo: Oscar De La Hoya at Staples Center 2021 by Jon Gaede