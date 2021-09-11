Drew Nate |

On Sept 6, the African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project (AAVREP) hosted a Black Labor Day Celebration event at its headquarters on South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

Its goal was to encourage Black voters to vote “No” in the upcoming recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The event focused on registering voters and raising awareness of the power of Black voters.

For over 20 years, AAVREP has been one of the largest organized efforts to register African American and urban voters in the country. Through the years, it has registered more than 400,000 voters and regularly mobilized nearly 375,000 households both via telephone and through door-to-door canvassing.

AAVREP has focused on highlighting the importance of the African American vote by utilizing culturally competent education and outreach strategies.

This event, which took place on Labor Day Monday, featured a host of elected officials including U.S. Representative Karen Bass, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Senator Sydney Kamlager, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price, and others.

Elected officials in attendance encouraged Black voters to cast a “No” vote by returning their recall ballots immediately by mail. Both Senator Sydney Kamlager and Assemblymember Mike Gipson are serving as co-chairs of AAVREP’s “African Americans Against the Right Wing Recall” campaign.

During the 2020 Presidential election, Black voters made a significant impact in the state of Georgia and now, it is California’s turn with the upcoming recall election. Black voter turnout is crucial during this recall because Governor Newsom cannot avoid being recalled unless the majority of Black voters support him and vote “No.”

The Governor’s challenge is making sure his supporters are not only aware of the recall and vote “No” but also that they return their mail in ballots on or before Election Day, September 14.

Drew Nate is a recent graduate of La Sierra University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications. As a student he researched and wrote on topics of interest for the University’s student run newspaper. His areas of interest include international climate change, social justice, fashion and criminal justice reform. Contact Drew with tips, comments. or concerns at drew@blackvoicenews.com.