The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Falck Ambulance, the County of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, will host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Pomona.

The FREE vaccines (Pfizer for those ages 12+ or Johnson & Johnson for those ages 18+) will be available at Molina Healthcare, 887 E. Second Street, Pomona, as follows:

Monday, September 27, 2021, 2:00 – 6:00 PM PST

Monday, October 11, 2021, 2:00 – 6:00 PM PST

These events are part of MolinaCares’ efforts to address inequities in health outcomes throughout California These free vaccine clinics are meant to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the pandemic and get California back to normal. Getting a vaccine will not only protect those receiving the vaccine, but also those they love. The vaccine is safe, effective, and very important.

About the MolinaCares Accord: Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc. Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years.