National, state, and local officials toured the affordable housing community of Crestview Terrace in San Bernardino on Sept. 14 as the new development nears completion.

Crestview Terrace is the third phase of the Arrowhead Grove Neighborhood, created as a model for the future by applying innovative approaches including a strong public-private partnership to build much-needed affordable housing.

The Arrowhead Grove Neighborhood will offer the San Bernardino community 321 affordable apartment homes. It is one of the only affordable housing communities to be built in San Bernardino in recent history.

The redeveloped community will bring in much-needed investment to the city as the builders have transformed the 38-acre, 242-unit former 1940s public housing site of Waterman Gardens.

Elected officials participating in the tour included Congressmembers Pete Aguilar (D-31); Norma Torres (D-35); David E. Price (D-NC), chair of the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Subcommittee; California State Treasurer Fiona Ma; State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes; San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.; Theodore Sanchez, San Bernardino City Council; San Bernardino City Manager, Robert Field; and Maria Razo, Executive Director, Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino

The elected officials met leaders of the development team, including National CORE President/CEO Steve PonTell, Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino (HACSB) Executive Director Maria Razo, National CORE founder and Board Chairman Jeff Burum, Hope through Housing President Greg Bradbard, and CommonSpirit Health Foundation Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer Dan Murphy.

National CORE Founder Jeff Burum, who himself grew up in affordable housing, discussed the nation’s obligation to provide affordable housing options for all Americans.

“I want to thank Congressman Aguilar for his ongoing commitment to the region and for bringing national leaders, such as Congressman Price, to see the great work that is happening in his district,” said Burum. “It has been an honor to have Congressman Price and the other leaders on this tour, who consistently advocate for National CORE and the affordable housing industry. We hope that elected officials nationwide will see your example and keep housing at the forefront of their work, not only by building new developments, but also by preserving and rehabilitating the important affordable housing that we already have.”

Congressmember Price said the United States currently has a unique opportunity to address the housing crisis. After touring a three-bedroom apartment home in Crestview Terrace and walking around the surrounding community, Congressmember Price said, “This is housing that people are proud to live in.”

As they toured the development they also discussed what is working well and what needs to be improved upon in affordable housing finance, exchanging innovative ideas. Congressmember Price and the other elected officials agreed that there is a great need for higher allocations of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, and that it is important that states like California and North Carolina that use their full allocation receive leftover credits unused by other states.

National CORE continues to look for nontraditional funding sources and partners to develop critical housing for all income levels. This includes engaging in innovative partnerships with health care providers like CommonSpirit, a financial partner for Arrowhead Grove.