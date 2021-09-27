S. E. Williams |

On Thursday, following weeks of anticipation and expectations set by the Food and Drug Administration as well as President Joe Biden, confusion reigned supreme when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s internal advisory panel recommended against booster shots for most vaccinated Americans.

A day later, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky overruled that advice and recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot be provided largely in alignment with previous FDA recommendations.

As a result, vaccine booster shot will be administered as follows:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

In a statement CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the agency must sometimes make decisions based on imperfect and complex data.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky (source: facebook.com)

Said Walensky, “In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good.”

“I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to Covid-19. This aligns with the FDA’s booster authorization and makes these groups eligible for a booster shot,” Walensky concluded.

Booster shot approval is pending for those who received Moderna or J and J vaccinations.