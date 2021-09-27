Drew Nate |

The organization Justice in Aging is accepting applications for two summer 2022 fellowships.

Justice in Aging is a non-profit organization with a rich tradition of over 48 years of successful, high-impact strategic advocacy on behalf of more than seven million older adults living in poverty in America. They are one of the only national organizations to focus exclusively on issues of senior poverty and, as a part of that work, they recognize how senior poverty is linked to historic and systemic discrimination.

Given the many uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the fellows may work remotely or may work in any of their three offices in Oakland, Los Angeles, or Washington D.C. These are full-time, paid fellowships.

The Justice in Aging Colin Alexander Health Law Fellowship seeks a rising third year (current 2nd year law student) with a passion for public interest law and a commitment to communities of color for this 10-week summer fellowship opportunity focused on the intersection of poverty, aging, and racial justice.

The candidate must be willing to work full-time with attorneys on multiple projects that integrate Justice in Aging’s core programs which include -economic security, health, and elder justice, as well as racial justice.

The fellow’s work could include policy advocacy and/or litigation-based projects and will have the opportunity to author a writing sample, conduct shorter term writing and research projects, participate in intern training and events, attend external stakeholder meetings, and have the opportunity to learn more about the legal non-profit world. At the end of the summer, the fellow will also prepare and present an internal training to the staff on a topic they have researched.

Justice in Aging will pair the fellow with one attorney as a mentor for the summer and the fellow will be provided a $8,000 stipend. Justice in Aging may also be interested in working with the summer fellow to craft a post-graduate fellowship application for Skadden, Equal Justice Works, or the equivalent. Justice in Aging is seeking applicants with a robust interest in working for low-income and underserved populations, and strong legal research and writing skills.

Click here to learn more about the application submission process. To apply for the Colin Alexander Health Law Fellowship, please send the following materials to Katrina Cohens at kcohens@justiceinaging.org.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, October 8 and reviewed on a rolling basis.