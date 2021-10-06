S. E. Williams |

Dozens of citizens from across the county joined educators and education leaders from around the state in a rousing demonstration of support for newly appointed San Bernardino Superintendent of Schools Harry “Doc” Ervin at Tuesday’s meeting of the San Bernardino City School District Board of Education.

The turnout was a strong counterbalance to seven community members, including one former board member, who attacked Ervin at a previous meeting of the board on September 21 demanding his termination.

At that session they criticized and accused Ervin of everything but stealing whiteboards from district classrooms all without warrant or proof.

Throughout hours of testimony in support of Ervin, speakers implored the board not to be hasty in its decision, to defer its vote, to allow Ervin a fair opportunity to succeed in his new role, and to reflect on what they were considering as well as his proven track record before deciding his future with the district.

A final speaker cautioned the board that were they to act and terminate Ervin they would be in violation of their contract with him and would most certainly leave themselves open to a lawsuit.

A decision by the board is pending. In a somewhat cryptic response to an inquiry from the IE Voice and Black Voice News on Wednesday regarding the outcome of the closed door session where the board was expected to decide on Ervin’s fate following Tuesday’s public hearing, SBCUSD Communications Officer Maria Garcia responded, ‘The SBCUSD Board of Education did not vote on Superintendent Doc Ervin’s employment contract at its October 5 meeting. Superintendent Ervin remains our SBCUSD superintendent.”

I will continue to follow this developing story.