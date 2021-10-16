Drew Nate |

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to enhance protections for survivors of domestic violence and bolster the enforcement of California’s nation-leading gun safety laws.

The measures signed by the governor on October 8, strengthens gun violence restraining orders and enables the analysis of crime gun data to track trends impacting communities across the state, among other domestic violence related changes.

“California has the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, but we’re reminded every day that we can’t afford to be complacent in the fight against the gun violence epidemic in this country – we can and must do more,” said Newsom in a press release.

The action strengthens enforcement of the state’s common-sense gun safety laws, he advised. “[H]elping ensure that dangerous individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms surrender their weapons and advancing other lifesaving polices to make our communities safer.”

What’s changing

SB 320 requires the implementation of uniform procedures to ensure individuals who are prohibited from owning firearms due to a domestic violence restraining order, relinquish their weapons and strengthen coordination between courts and law enforcement when there has been a violation of a relinquishment order.

AB 1057 empowers law enforcement to seize ghost guns under gun violence restraining orders and domestic violence restraining orders, which expands a valuable tool designed to protect survivors.

AB 1191 requires the Department of Justice to analyze crime gun data to trace the history of firearms used in crime and identify trends, providing important insight on how these guns are trafficked.

SB 264 prohibits the sale of guns or ammunition at the Orange County Fair and Event Center. Gun violence prevention experts warn that gun shows can create a venue to circumvent gun safety laws.

AB 887 enables domestic violence survivors to file restraining orders and temporary restraining orders electronically.

SB 538 requires courts to enable electronic filing and remote appearances for domestic violence restraining orders and gun violence restraining orders.

AB 277 signed by the governor previously, requires the application and related notices for the Safe at Home program to be available in at least five languages.

AB 673 supports domestic violence shelter service providers by ensuring the timely distribution of grant funding administered by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Background and Budget

The state of California introduced statewide gun safety protections, approved by voters in Proposition 63, to ban possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines and require background checks to keep ammunition out of the hands of dangerous people.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has signed multiple bills aimed at reducing gun violence, strengthening gun violence restraining orders, regulating the sale of firearms and ammunition, and accelerating the regulation of ghost guns.

Included in the state budget is a $200 million investment in the CalVIP program to support initiatives designed to break the cycle of violence in disproportionately impacted communities.

The budget also invests $11 million to facilitate outreach, education and training efforts related to gun violence restraining orders and $10.3 million for local law enforcement agencies to support the seizure of firearms from individuals prohibited from possessing them.

COVID-19 Initiatives for Survivors

Governor Newsom has also launched different initiatives to support survivors of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include support for local service providers, a partnership with the Women’s Foundation of California to raise private funds that support domestic violence organizations and private sector partnerships to provide free accommodation and transportation to survivors fleeing violence.

California has also launched “text-to-911” capability throughout the state and the 2021 state budget includes $15 million in funding for Cal OES to administer grants that support domestic and sexual violence prevention efforts.