S. E. Williams |

As Inland Empire residents line-up to receive vaccine boosters, parents are preparing to vaccinate their young children between the ages of 5 and 11 years based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) approval Tuesday of the FDA recommendation made a few days ago.

In the meantime, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and others continue working to persuade the unvaccinated to take the COVID-19 vaccine to keep the virus contained and minimize the spread.

At the same time, the CDC is also softening the ground for immunocompromised individuals as a way to prepare them for the very real possibility of a fourth COVID-19 shot in 2022.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 Vaccine guidelines detailing new information for some adults with weakened immune systems.

Although the agency had initially stressed that for public health purposes, immunocompromised people who had completed a primary vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna or taken a single dose of Johnson and Johnson were considered fully vaccinated after two weeks, in August, the agency reconsidered and recommended a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised individuals before ultimately recommending a third shot for all Americans.

A 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine may be recommended for some immunocompromised individuals in 2022. (source: pinterest.com)

The CDC now reports a fourth dose is likely. “[R]educed vaccine effectiveness has been observed in immunocompromised participants compared to participants who are not immunocompromised in a limited number of studies.”

The agency points to several small studies that show an additional mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine dose in some immunocompromised people who received a Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series may enhance antibody response.

Immunocompromised individuals who may be considered for an additional shot are those whose conditions and treatments include but are not limited to:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell therapy or HCT (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, etc.

In all instances immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to consult their physician for guidance.

The CDC also notes the importance of encouraging everyone around these immunocompromised individuals to be vaccinated. Data shows vaccines are proven to be 90% effective against hospitalizations for COVID in the U.S.