Jon D. Gaede

UCLA is now 5-4 after battling a ranked Oregon team to the very end.

Many positives exist for the Bruins however, they came out on the short end and must now wait a week before visiting Colorado and getting another shot at victory.

Oregon’s All-American end, Kayvon Thibodeaux, put a tough hit on Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fourth quarter, which proved to be a pivotal moment. Thompson’s ability to scramble, prolonged many of the Bruin plays on offense. He was 22 of 41 through the air and 35 yards on the ground for two scores.

In the end, Oregon’s dynamic running back, Travis Dye, and a tough defense were enough to top the Bruins. Chip Kelly’s Bruins do not give up easily but have come out on the short end at home this year.

Header image (source: Jon Gaede)