Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

USC Trojan football suffered another blow as they lost the team’s leading receiver, Drake London, to a season-ending fractured ankle injury against Arizona.

London was certainly a bright spot in the USC offense. Now, as the Trojans find themselves at 4-4 and on the outside looking in for a post season bowl berth, London’s 88 receptions for over a thousand yards will be sorely missed.

The Trojans, however, are loaded with talent and no Pac 12 team should take them lightly. The Trojan depth at receiver includes Gary Bryant Jr., Tahj Washington, and Kyle Ford. Each of these wide receivers were top national recruits and can certainly turn a football game if quarterback Kedon Slovis has time to find them.