On Monday, December 13, between the hours of 11:00 am 7:00 pm, the nonprofit organization Reach Out, will host an all-day COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and the Riverside County Department of Public Health.

The day long vaccine clinic will be held at the Reach Out Jurupa Valley Office, 8300 Limonite Avenue, Suite D.

The day’s activities will include: Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination appointments for those ages 5 and up; free food from The Wicked Sausage food truck; a gift card to anyone receiving a vaccination; free kids’ toys, magic show, and balloon animals for the younger guests; and free transportation courtesy of the Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce.

(Event flyer courtesy of Reach Out)

“Reach Out is dedicated to connecting our local community members to essential resources, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Government and Community Relations Josie Gaytan.

“From donating cash to families and supporting vaccine clinics, our team continues to advocate for the wellbeing and health of Jurupa Valley residents,” she added. “We are excited for the opportunity to host a vaccine clinic in our own backyard.”

Reach Out is a multi-faceted, nonprofit organization dedicated to embracing communities and strengthening the human bonds that enable all community members to grow, thrive, and lead. The organization serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties, focusing on issues of prosperity, educational success, and safe healthy communities.

The Reach Out team continues to advocate for the wellbeing and health of Jurupa Valley residents.

According to Reach Out, it remains instrumental in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, acting as a trusted intermediary with Riverside County Public Health and mobilizing 32 regional nonprofits and churches.

In addition, the organization is actively distributing PPE, training health workers, and overseeing education and outreach to curtail vaccine hesitancy through the Western Region Vaccine Equity Initiative.