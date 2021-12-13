Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs football team, ranked 19th in the nation at game time, was favored over the visiting Utah State Aggies. But forget all that, because the Aggies scored a commanding 46 points on offense, winning the Mountain West Title.

Junior offensive tackle Alfred Edwards III (Redlands HS) blocks Aztec linebacker Segun Olubi (Corona Centennial HS) during the Mountain West Championship, won by Utah State 46-13 (Photo courtesy Jon Gaede, BVN).

The Aztecs played their 2021 home games away from the San Diego area while their stadium is undergoing a retrofit. San Diego State had an excellent 6-1 home record to include an impressive victory over 10th ranked Utah in overtime.

Visiting Utah State was certainly up for the task on Saturday, December 4, as they beat the Aztecs at every phase of the game.

Aggies this year

The Aggies had impressive early season wins over Air Force and Colorado. They average over 33 points per game with both a balanced running and passing attack. They converted about half their 3rd downs on the year and scored nearly 60% in the red zone.

Alfred Edwards III, junior offensive tackle from Redlands High School, has been key to Utah State’s success all year, protecting former Arkansas State transfer quarterback, Logan Bonner who was 26 of 37 for 282 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. At 6’7” 320 lbs. He is quite agile for his size, and certainly protects his quarterback while creating large holes for the Aggie running attack.

More about Edwards

Alfred Edwards III is a special student athlete. A Kinesiology major, he will receive his bachelor of science degree in the spring and has just been accepted into the MBA program. Alfred spent last summer working at a senior home, assisting them and taking patients to their physical therapy appointments. Edwards says, to be drafted by the NFL would be ideal, however, he would like to work to help people and also is committed to reforming health care issues for all Americans.

Alfred Edwards III surrounded by his family, after his team won the Mountain West Championship in Carson (Photo courtesy Jon Gaede, BVN)

Utah State (10-3) will take on the Oregon State Beavers (7-5) in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to be played on Saturday, December 18th at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.