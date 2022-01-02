S. E. Williams

Mount Vernon, NY Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Commissioner Glenn Scott recently swore in nineteen (19) probationary police officers in a ceremony at the city’s Doles Center.

This ceremony held particular meaning because it represented the first time in a number of years that the entire class of probationers live in the City of Mount Vernon.

Mount Vernon, NY Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard expressed her excitement about ushering in the most diverse recruitment class in recent memory. (source: cmvny.com).

City officials confirm the new probationary officers represent the most diverse class of recruits in Mount Vernon’s history–74% are Black, 16% Latino and 26% are women.

Four new detectives were also sworn in during Monday’s ceremony—half of them were women.

“I am excited to usher in the most diverse recruitment class in recent memory,” said Mayor Patterson-Howard. “The ability to recruit locally for our MVPD has been a goal of this administration since day 1. I look forward to seeing these officers on the streets next year and becoming part of the reform efforts we have currently started.”

Diversity and local policing

In response to the 2020 uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis, MN police, national calls for renewed focus on community policing reached a fever pitch.

Few can argue how strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities are both critical and vital to public safety.

“I am proud to see so many Mount Vernon residents stepping up to the plate to serve and protect their community,” the mayor continued.

In alignment with the mayor’s remarks, Police Commissioner Glenn Scott offered, “The Mount Vernon Police Department welcomes these new probationary officers. They are joining at a time where much is expected of police officers and our department is ready to step up and usher in new energy and excitement.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police in 2020 people took to the streets all overthe world demanding change in policing (pewresearch.com).

Commenting on officers having an opportunity to serve where they live, Scott declared, “It is a privilege to serve the community you are from. It is a great honor and I believe these probationary officers will make Mount Vernon proud.”

Mount Vernon’s New officers and detectives

The city’s newly appointed detectives include Det. Alice Ferreira, Det. Robert Kressman, Det. Mark Ludwicki and Det. Marilena Sophia.

Included among Mount Vernon’s Probationary Police Officers are Willy Altema, Renee Anderson, Akeem Burns, Brian Elegar, Andrew Felix, Anthony Franciotti, Cody Housen, Tamara Jean-Baptiste, Lytel Martin, Aury Mustafa, Devyn Norman, Timothy Price, Marques Randolph, Julio Rivas, Stephen Rose, Blanca Saavedra, Gabriel Saladini, Daniel Suspiro and David Walters.