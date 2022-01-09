Beloved Community

You are invited to celebrate the life, the love, and the memory of Dr. Margaret Hill with a glorious celebration

About this event

Dr. Margaret Hill with a glorious celebration honoring a true community icon.

Date and time

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Location:

San Manuel Stadium

280 South E. Street

San Bernardino, CA 92401

The event is free, but we would like everyone to please register:

https://bit.ly/3sZCEQo

Donations:

In lieu of flower donations, monetary donations to Dr. Hill’s charity are welcomed:

Maggie’s Kids Foundation:

https://venmo.com/u/maggie4kids

Dress:

We ask that you wear purple in Dr. Hill’s memory.

Speaking Request for Dignitaries, Community Members and Community Based Organizations:

https://bit.ly/3sXbuJL

Please use this link to upload your comments and/or short video:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUyRJdtNWq_TPKpzPtlhxX9hLyOUOLoBJRxQDCW8jeTmmZ9g/viewform?usp=sf_link

*Although we would love to accommodate community members wishing to speak in-person, due to the estimated attendance we kindly ask that all community members requesting to speak use the above link to submit written comment for Dr. Hill’s family.

*Please note speaking request accommodations are limited, will be honored on a first come, first served basis, and time allotted is one-minute.

Volunteer:

If you are interested in volunteering to help this event be a success in honor of Dr. Hill’s memory below is the link to sign up.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScilNjbwi…

Parking:

Free stadium parking is available.

COVID Protocols:

• For the safety and well-being of everyone, the venue is an outdoor space.

• Adequate seating is available for social distancing, and we kindly asked that social distancing is observed.

• Masks are required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.