Beloved Community
You are invited to celebrate the life, the love, and the memory of Dr. Margaret Hill with a glorious celebration
About this event
Dr. Margaret Hill with a glorious celebration honoring a true community icon.
Date and time
Saturday, January 22nd, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST
Location:
San Manuel Stadium
280 South E. Street
San Bernardino, CA 92401
The event is free, but we would like everyone to please register:
Donations:
In lieu of flower donations, monetary donations to Dr. Hill’s charity are welcomed:
Maggie’s Kids Foundation:
https://venmo.com/u/maggie4kids
Dress:
We ask that you wear purple in Dr. Hill’s memory.
Speaking Request for Dignitaries, Community Members and Community Based Organizations:
Please use this link to upload your comments and/or short video:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUyRJdtNWq_TPKpzPtlhxX9hLyOUOLoBJRxQDCW8jeTmmZ9g/viewform?usp=sf_link
*Although we would love to accommodate community members wishing to speak in-person, due to the estimated attendance we kindly ask that all community members requesting to speak use the above link to submit written comment for Dr. Hill’s family.
*Please note speaking request accommodations are limited, will be honored on a first come, first served basis, and time allotted is one-minute.
Volunteer:
If you are interested in volunteering to help this event be a success in honor of Dr. Hill’s memory below is the link to sign up.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScilNjbwi…
Parking:
Free stadium parking is available.
COVID Protocols:
• For the safety and well-being of everyone, the venue is an outdoor space.
• Adequate seating is available for social distancing, and we kindly asked that social distancing is observed.
• Masks are required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.