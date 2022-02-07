Hello SBCUSD Trusted Partners:

I wanted to take a moment to invite you to join us for a very important board meeting. Tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm, our SBCUSD Board of Education will interview 19 candidates who have submitted their application for consideration of an appointment to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Dr. Margaret Hill. Each of the candidates’ names has been included in the public agenda which can be accessed on our website or you may click here to view the agenda.

Following public comments, each candidate will have fifteen minutes to offer an opening statement and answer up to six questions chosen by current members of the Board. From there, the Board will deliberate and may select a new member before adjourning.

The Board’s selection of a new member will set the stage for our next chapter as a District, making this among the most important decisions our elected trustees will consider this year. We’d appreciate your presence as the Board decides who will join them until the November general election. If you are unable to join us in person, you may view the entire meeting via YouTube.

As always, I want to thank you for your support of our work toward better outcomes for the students we serve.