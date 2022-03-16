Last Updated on March 16, 2022 by BVN

Condensed by a world pandemic, both the summer and winter Olympic games were held within eight months of each other. The heat, humidity and modified training conditions of the Tokyo summer games are a faded memory, as elite track and field athletes complete their indoor season, then begin to look toward the World Outdoor Championships in July.

Tokyo Olympic Flame – It’s been eight months since US track and field athletes competed in a tough environment. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

The $270 million-dollar renovation, expands patron seating from 10,000 to 30,000

Oregon’s Hayward Field, named after legendary Oregon track coach Bill Hayward, will host the world’s best athletes in July. The most recent three-year, $270 million-dollar renovation expands patron seating from 10,000 to 30,000. The venue has hosted the US Outdoor Track and Field Championships since 1992, including several Olympic trials (USATF).

Felix passed the great Carl Lewis with her 11th Olympic medal

So long Allyson Felix, as the queen of the track wins her record 11th Olympic medal then announces her retirement. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

The Tokyo games marked the end of USA’s Allyson Felix’s outstanding Olympic career, as she passed the great Carl Lewis with her 11th medal. Felix won gold in the 400m relay and an individual bronze in the 400 meters.

McLaughlin smashed the word record in the 400-meter hurdles, winning gold in Tokyo

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin smashes the world record and wins gold in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles. (Photo: Jon Gaede).

We got our first glimpse of a young 16-year-old Sydney McLaughlin at the Rio Games. Although she didn’t make a final in 2016, she smashed the 400-meter hurdle record in Tokyo, winning gold with a time of 51.46. Her teammate, Dalilah Muhammad took the silver. Both ladies also won gold in the 400-meter relay.

Kerley wants to become the fastest man in the world

USA’s Fred Kerley takes the silver medal in the Olympic 100-meters and vows to become the world’s fastest man. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

USA’s Fred Kerley took the silver medal in a highly anticipated Men’s 100-meter Tokyo final, with a time of 9.84 edged out by Marcell Jacobs of France. Kerley has recovered from injury and is dedicated to becoming the fastest man in the world.

All eyes on Hayward Field

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad win gold in the 400-meter relay. (Photo: Jon Gaede) USA’s Raven Saunders becomes a crowd favorite and wins the silver in Olympic shot put. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

As COVID- 19 continues to dissipate around the world, many track and field athletes have resumed their normal training and competition regimen. All eyes will certainly be upon Hayward Field in July, as the world’s best compete at the highest level.