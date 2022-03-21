Breanna Reeves |

As March marks Women’s History Month, the Society of Extraordinary Women hosted its 2nd Annual Gala in Riverside, CA on Sunday, March 6 to honor outstanding members of the inland community. The event recognized a host of women (and a few men) for their achievements and contributions to the fields of education, STEM and business.

The event featured Tim Grambling, LP.D., Dean of the School of Business and assistant professor at California Baptist University, as the guest speaker. He spoke on the event’s theme of achievement, empowerment and giving back and reminded the audience of an African American phrase: “I am because we are,” acknowledging that the success of an individual is owed to the success of the community as a whole.

Special Guest, Bessie Coleman, gave a presentation in remembrance of her aunt, the famous Bessie Coleman,the first African-American woman to hold a pilot’s license.

Dr. Deborah Deas, Dean of the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, was one of the event’s emcees.

Rosalia Hinds(Left), Dr. Paulette Brown Hinds (Center) and husband, Rickerby Hinds (Right)

Dr. Paulette Brown HInds, Humanitarian Award Recipient (Left), and Rose Mayes, Community Leadership Award recipient. (Right).

Dr. Paulette Brown Hinds and her husband Rickerby Hinds enjoying guests at the special event.

Esther Portillo (Center) was honored with the Community Leadership Award.

April Sanders (Center) among the event’s honorees.

Yvette Hickman-Wilkerson was among the many honorees acknowledged that evening.

Rose Mayes was acknowledged and honored.

President/Founder of the Society of Extraordinary Women, Shirley Coates, helped lead the ceremony.

Dr. Paulette Brown Hinds enjoys a video highlighting her many remarkable achievements.

Given the opportunity to speak, Dr. Brown Hinds acknowledged all who have played major roles in her success.

Hardy Brown II and Dr. Paulette Brown Hinds.

Dr. Deborah Deas (Left) and former Assemblymember Cheryl Brown (mother of honoree Dr. Paulette Brown HInds). (Images by Jeremiah Hill solcaptionsie.pic-time.com)

Guests also enjoyed an interactive monologue delivered by Gigi Coleman, great-niece of Bessie Coleman in which she moved through the crowd while recounting Coleman’s childhood, achievements and goals. Coleman’s performance reminded the audience that Bessie Coleman never let adversity stop her from achieving her goals and it shouldn’t stop any of us from doing the same.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award was the last honor of the evening. Before Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds approached the stage to receive her award, she was introduced by a video presentation that featured her mother, former assembly member and Black Voice News publisher emeritus Cheryl Brown, who congratulated Brown-Hinds on her achievement.

Shirley Coates closed the event by leading the audience in an inspirational chant that she uses to fire up the girls in the Ignite Leadership Academy. She encouraged the audience to chant, “Together everyone achieves more!”