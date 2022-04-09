Last Updated on April 9, 2022 by BVN

Breanna Reeves |

The White House released the official portrait of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson following her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

On Friday Jackson was photographed by Bronx native, Lelanie Foster, a young Black photographer known for honoring the beauty of Black and Brown people in her photography.

Following the bipartisan confirmation of Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined Jackson and gave remarks and congratulations on her appointment.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Jackson during her speech at the White House. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us. All of us.”

White House officials, when providing background about Fosters’ selection to preserve the image of Jackson at this pivotal moment in American history, touted her “unique perspective and sensitive approach to her subjects [that] allows for imagery that reflects intimately warm and organic moments in a most delicate human way.”

Given Foster’s creative outlook and unique approach to photography, it was only fitting that she was chosen to take Jackson’s portrait. Foster’s photography gained momentum following her work on the film Queen & Slim, where Foster was handpicked to visually interpret the film through her photography.