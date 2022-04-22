Last Updated on April 22, 2022 by BVN

The Weingart Foundation, a private grantmaking organization that partners with communities across Southern California to advance racial justice, this week welcomed Katie Nguyen Kalvoda, founder and CEO of G3 Ventures; Michael Tubbs, founder of EPIC and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and former Mayor of Stockton; and Jacqueline Waggoner, President, Solutions Division, Enterprise Community Partners, to its Board of Directors.

In a press statement, Aileen Adam’s, Chair of the Weingart Foundation Board, stressed how each of the newly appointed board members has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to racial justice adding how each will add valuable expertise, powerful lived experiences, and a deep understanding of the communities served by the foundation.

The Weingart Foundation partners with communities across Southern California to advance racial, social, and economic justice for all. (source: weingartfnd.org)

Describing each of the newly appointed directors as “changemakers and visionary leaders,” President and CEO of the Weingart Foundation, Miguel A. Santana noted how, “Individually, they each have a track record of advancing racial justice. Their innovative leadership on impact investing, alleviating poverty, and creating affordable housing solutions will advance the Foundation’s work.”

Katie Nguyen Kalvoda

Katie Nguyen Kalvoda is the founder and CEO of G3 Ventures, a social enterprise specializing in innovative philanthropy, impact investments, and community advocacy. She is a Board member of the Sisters of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation and an appointed member of the California Health Facilities Financing Authority. Kalvoda, who lives in Orange County, is a long-time advocate for progressive values in the AAPI community and serves on the boards of AAPI Victory Fund and AAPI Victory Alliance.

Michael Tubbs

Michael Tubbs is the founder of EPIC (End Poverty in California), the founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and Special Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom for Economic Mobility. In 2016, he was elected Mayor of Stockton at 26 years old. He was the city’s first African American mayor, and the youngest mayor of any major city in American history. He piloted the first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot in the country.

Jacqueline Waggoner

Jacqueline Waggoner is President, Solutions Division, at Enterprise Community Partners, one of the nation’s largest affordable housing nonprofits. From her work on the ground in hundreds of communities nationwide, to advocating for affordable housing at the highest levels of government, Waggoner leads the company’s programmatic, policy and advisory work in alignment with its strategic priorities: increasing the housing supply, advancing racial equity, and building upward mobility and resilience. She has served on a number of public, nonprofit and coalition Boards, including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission (chair) and its Ad Hoc Committee on Black People Experiencing Homelessness (chair).

More about the Weingart Foundation

To date in F.Y 2022, the Weingart Foundation has provided 62 grants and one program-related investment totaling more than $14 million to organizations addressing systemic racism, and providing critical services to communities in need. (source: weingartfnd.org)

Founded in 1951, to date the Foundation has granted more than one billion dollars over to organizations, strengthening their efforts in human services, housing, health, education, and community power building. In addition, the Foundation builds networks and collaboratives with philanthropic, public sector, and community leaders to advance equity and justice together.