Moderna submitted a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine for young children six months to six years of age on Thursday.

This request for emergency use comes after the company released positive results in March regarding their children’s randomized study, KIDCOVE. Phase 2/3 of the study enrolled approximately 6,700 participants, six months to under six years of age, and found that two 25-microgram doses of the vaccine provided this cohort with a similar immune response to the 100 microgram two doses administered to adults 18 to 25 years old.

Why should a child get the COVID vaccine?

“We are proud to share that we have initiated our EUA submission for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers.”

Moderna previously submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the emergency use of a 50-microgram two-dose primary series for children six to 12 years of age. Moderna has received authorization to use their COVID-19 vaccine for this age group from regulators in Australia, Canada and the European Union.

In the U.S., Pfizer is the only company that has received authorization to administer smaller doses of the vaccine to children aged five to 11. On April 26, the company submitted an application to the FDA for EUA of a 10 microgram booster dose for children 5 through 11 years of age.

Can my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 vaccination rates among this age group remains sluggish. According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), just 28% of children ages five to 11 have received their primary series of two doses as of April. In California, about 34.5% of children five to 11 years of age are fully vaccinated, with 21% of this age group fully vaccinated in Riverside County and 21.7% partially vaccinated in San Bernardino County.

Moderna is currently evaluating the potential of a booster dose for all pediatric populations.

