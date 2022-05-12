Last Updated on May 12, 2022 by BVN

Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Once again, the bleachers were full, and the warm California sunshine was out as UCLA and USC resumed their cross-town Track & Field rivalry for the 88th time at USC’s Cromwell Field.

USC’s Cromwell Field & Loker Track Stadium received $16 million in renovations

The bleachers were blanketed in crimson and blue, full of students and patrons from both sides of town. USC’s Cromwell & Loker Stadium received $16 million in renovations since 2019. The cross-town rivalry which dates to the 1930’s, has hosted top student athletes and Olympians competing against each other, at the highest level.

USC Men beat UCLA 96-86 as the Trojan Women narrowly edge the Bruins 81-80

The meet scoring was literally back and forth all day long, putting added pressure on every race, jump or throw. Ultimately, all patrons stood on their feet and athletes from both schools were packed in next to the finish line of the Men’s and Women’s 4x400m relays. While UCLA posted season best times, the Trojans managed to out-lean the Bruins in both races. USC Men beat UCLA 96-86, as the Trojan Women narrowly edged the Bruins 81-80.

Trojan discus thrower Summer Mosely winds up against the Bruins during their annual dual meet. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

Brendon Stewart (USC) and Christian Moore (UCLA) run the 2nd leg of the Men’s 400x100m, won by Trojans in 38.74. (Photo: Robert Attical)

USC’s Jasmine Jones leads a sweep of the Women’s 100m hurdles in a time of 13.08 over UCLA. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

USC’s Johnnie Blockburger has just enough to edge out UCLA’s Cameron Reynolds, on the anchor leg of the 4x400m relay to carry the Trojans to victory. (Photo: Robert Attical)

Temi Ojora of USC, won the long jump with a leap of 20.02, also won the triple jump in 43.025. (Photo: Jon Gaede)

USC’s Jan Taijah Ford out leans UCLA’s McKenzy Pierre-Webster to insure a 81-80 dual meet victory over the Bruins in the Women’s 4x400m relay. (Photo: Robert Attical)

Some of the Bruins outstanding performances include UCLA’s Shae Anderson, the 2020 Olympian posted a season best 23.18 200m, Amber Jackson won the high jump with a 5’7”, Lyvante Su’emai took the shot put in 52’8”, Rose Pittman won the 800m in 2.05, and Lauren McFall and Anoop Katra won the Javelin competitions respectively.

USC’s Devonte Burnett won the 100m in 10.07 and 200m in 20.24

Notable Trojan performances include: Temi Ojora who won the triple jump in 43-0.25 and the long jump with a 20-0.25, Jasmine Jones, Celera Barnes, Chioma Okonkwo and Jan Taijah Ford won the 4x400m in 44.12, Breanna Bernard Joseph won the 100m hurdles in 13.08, Bailey Lear won the 400m in 52.77, Celera Barnes won the 100m in 11.38, Jalyn Jackson won the long jump with a 24-10, Devonte Burnett won the 100m in 10.07 and 200m in 20.24, and Earnest Sears III won the high jump, clearing 6’11”.

Now, it’s onward to Hayward Field for the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships, May 13-15.