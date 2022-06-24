Last Updated on June 24, 2022 by BVN

Aryana Noroozi |

On Saturday June 18th, a number of Juneteenth events were held across the Inland Empire. The Black Voice News spent time at the Black Collective X Itoas’ annual Juneteenth Celebration at White Park in Riverside as well as San Bernardino Juneteenth Committee’s Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at San Bernardino Valley College.  At these events community members, local merchants and artists came together to celebrate the holiday and its meaning, uplifting community voices and sharing joy.

Celebration-goers and vendors enter and exit White Park in Riverside where The Black Collective X Itoas hosted their annual Juneteenth Celebration. June 18, 2022. (Aryana for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local ).
A Juneteenth celebration-goer poses for a portrait at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A mother speaks with her child who plays in a bounce house, one of the attractions at the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. The event was held by the San Bernardino Juneteenth Committee at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A vendor displays merchandise at his booth at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A celebration-goer helps clean as the festivities near an end at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Three vendors representing the Second Birth Church at Riverside pose for a portrait at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Celebration-goers enjoy shaved ice at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Creator and owner of Stacked Right Boutique, a plus size boutique, Do’menique poses for a portrait beside a garment she is selling as a vendor at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A grandfather and granddaughter listen to performers at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A celebration-goer dances to performers’ music at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A vendor displays merchandise at their booth at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A child purchases lemonade from a vendor at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A grandfather and granddaughter pose for a portrait at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Celebration-goers enjoy lunch from vendors at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
Carolyn, a skincare therapist and hairstylist, braids hair beside her vendor booth at White Park, selling skincare products that she has developed. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A celebration-goer, Lolla, 21, poses for a portrait with her two-year-old son at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A celebration-goer poses for a portrait at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A vendor poses next to her stand, Platinum Beauty Spa, at San Bernardino Valley College. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).
A grandfather and granddaughter share earbuds to listen together as they sit on the fountain at White Park. June 18, 2022. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom /CatchLight Local).

Aryana Noroozi

Black Voice News visual journalist Aryana Noroozi was born in San Diego, California and graduated with a master’s degree from The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her love for visual storytelling led her to document immigrant and deportee communities and those struggling with addiction. She was a 2020 Pulitzer Center Crisis Reporting Fellow and a GroundTruth Project Migration Fellow. You can learn more about her at aryananoroozi.com.