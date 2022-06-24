Last Updated on June 24, 2022 by BVN

Aryana Noroozi |

On Saturday June 18th, a number of Juneteenth events were held across the Inland Empire. The Black Voice News spent time at the Black Collective X Itoas’ annual Juneteenth Celebration at White Park in Riverside as well as San Bernardino Juneteenth Committee’s Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at San Bernardino Valley College. At these events community members, local merchants and artists came together to celebrate the holiday and its meaning, uplifting community voices and sharing joy.