Last Updated on June 24, 2022 by BVN

Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

Oregon’s iconic Hayward Field will host the very best athletes in the world this July. The pristine northwest venue has undergone an additional $250 million in renovations over the past three years, expanding its overall capacity to 30,000 patrons.

Hayward Field has become synonymous with world records while hosting the elite US outdoor Championship since 1992 and the Olympic trials (USATF). Now the world will be looking in as the athletes have already qualified to compete on the world stage in Oregon, for the first time in history.

Reigning Olympic 100-meter silver medalist Fred Kerley, will compete in the 100 & 200 races at World’s in Eugene. (Photo: Jon Gaede/Tokyo).

Approximately 2,000 athletes from 200 countries have earned the opportunity to compete for the title, “World’s Best”. Sanctioned and organized by USATF, this world event requires a symphony of some 2,500 volunteers as NBC plans to broadcast 42 hours of coverage.

Allyson Felix, first lady of track & field

It will be our last opportunity to watch Allyson Felix, the first lady of US Track & Field, in competition. Allyson won her first career Olympic medal at the games in Athens, Greece in 2004, taking the silver behind Veronica Campbell. In Tokyo, Japan in 2020, she won her record 11th Olympic medal, one more than the great Carl Lewis.

(L t0 R) USA’s Dalilah Muhammad & Sydney McLaughlin to compete in the 400m hurdles at World Championships in Eugene. (Photo: Jon Gaede/Tokyo)

Key US qualifiers to watch for during the July event include: Athing Mu, Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, Katie Nageotte, Valerie Allman, Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, JuVaughn Harrison, Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin and Sam Kendricks.

The perfect summer experience

Oregon’s natural beauty is also a lure for summer visitors including the Willamette River, magnificent Cascades, picturesque coastline and downtown Eugene. Add the World Championships at Hayward and complete the perfect summer journey.