Last Updated on June 30, 2022 by BVN

Council of Bishops | African American Methodist Church

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church condemns the United States Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, reversing the 50-year precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

This decision puts millions of women’s lives in danger and threatens the civil rights of all people. We will not let the retrogressive politics of one extremist political party strip away the rights for which our fore parents died.

We remain in solidarity with the Black, Brown, and poor people who this decision will disproportionately impact. We ask each member to recommit to vote in every upcoming election to ensure that human beings are treated with equal dignity and respect and given equal access to resources.

Sorrow, Betrayal and Fear

While this dangerous opinion is not surprising, it still causes us to tremble. We pause to acknowledge the feelings of sorrow, betrayal, and fear that have gripped women who no longer have access to adequate health care. We’re still reeling from the ongoing mass murders committed by people with unfettered access to assault weapons guaranteed by the same court that purports to be “pro-life”. Nevertheless, we are committed to sit, stand, march, vote and pray with the millions of people now rightfully concerned about whether and when their fundamental freedoms will be the next to fall.

There is no time to waste. We must resolve to be present as priests and as public servants. We must work to encourage 100 percent voter turnout and to vote for persons and policies that address the needs of all Americans. We must stand together against all forms of racism, xenophobia, and white supremacist misrepresentation of biblical faith.

We must never settle for less than what was promised in our nation’s Constitution: that we ALL are enjoy the blessings of liberty. We will not shrink back from our faith.