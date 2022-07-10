Last Updated on July 10, 2022 by BVN

S. E. Williams

BerniE, an artist, sculptor, songwriter, and producer based in Southern California is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association (Association) to present a Virtual Art Exhibition, “I Care”, to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The exhibit, a collaboration of California visual artists teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, is focused on “Ensuring That Those Who Forget Are Not Forgotten” The Virtual Art Exhibition features an art collection and a music video titled, “I Care”.

Background

BerniE’s list of clients includes Michelle Obama, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (King of Nigeria), NBC Studios, CBS Studios, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few.

You can experience some of the artist’s work at California State University San Bernardino where the Legacy Fountain features his bronze seated sculptures of the school’s three former presidents, Drs. Anthony Evans, Dr. John Pfau and Dr. Albert Karnig; and at the university’s Murillo Family Observatory.

In addition, BerniE’s bronze bust of Booker T. Washington is on permanent display at the Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California.

A personal mission and commitment

According to BerniE the two words, ‘I Care’, represent more than a simple proclamation, it is also a powerful sentiment as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s effects on those suffering with Alzheimer’s. It’s a tribute to his mother who succumbed to Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

As part of his healing, the artist went to work on a series of paintings related to his experience as his mom’s caregiver and his interactions with his grandmother and grandfather who also battled Alzheimer’s.

BerniE brings his work to life in the form of NFTs to benefit and bring Awareness to Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The artist is committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his “I CARE” Collection of Fine Art & NFTs to support Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregivers organizations.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

The impact of COVID-19

According to the Association and senior advocates, since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic many Alzheimer’s patients have experienced cognitive decline. BerniE is attempting to encourage others to show care and compassion for this vulnerable population.

“My aim is to bring attention back to the patients and their families to let them know that they are not forgotten, even in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis,” said BerniE.

“Some of the most important people in the lives of Alzheimer’s patients are caregivers whose statement of profession is ‘I Care’, the artist explained. “My mom and grandma would always ask why I was so helpful and my answer was always, ‘Because I Care.’”

More than a motto or catchy lyric, ‘I Care’ is a creative initiative that the Alzheimer’s Association is happy to support. “I was impressed with the uniqueness of his artwork and how the song symbolizes Alzheimer’s Awareness. The art truly moved me,” said Krystle Joseph, MBA, Manager of Walk to End Alzheimer’s (IE), Alzheimer’s Association, California Southland.

Learn more about the I Care Collection at icarealz.org and help to make a difference by showing you care. Spread the word through social media using #icarealz.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia—by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The organization holds a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

The song “I CARE” sung by Beurgi You is available on various streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Napster, MediaNet and Shazam.