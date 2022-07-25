Last Updated on July 25, 2022 by BVN

Aryana Noroozi |

Cheers, music, laughter, joy and pride filled the Industry Hills Expo Center during the 38th Anniversary Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on July 16-17. The all-Black rodeo was created in 1984 by Lu Vason with the goal of “challenging the false perception of an absentee presence of Blacks in the development of the West.”

Check out the rodeo’s community and festivities through the lens of Black Voice News.

A cowboy in the Bill Pickett Rodeo shares a moment of stillness with his horse before competing in the 38th Anniversary Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at the Industry Hills Expo Center in the City of Industry, CA. The event sold out both days. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. The crowd awaits for a bull to emerge from the chute into the arena. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. JW Rodgers, Houston native and bullfighter of 21 years, poses for a portrait. Rodgers says the worst injury he sustained while bullfighting was damage to his vertebrae. ”Shit happens” he said with a shrug. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Aceani and Lo, both 25, pose for a portrait. They are from Ohio and now live in Los Angeles where they are attending the rodeo for the first time. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Employees at the Bill Pickett Rodeo walk through the arena as they serve shaved ice to the crowd. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Spanky the Clown poses for a portrait before he begins to facilitate a competition. He has been a clown at the Bill Pickett Rodeo for 12 years. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. A bull rider is knocked off his bull who continues to buck vigorously. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Shanita poses for a portrait. Her husband introduced her to the rodeo over 15 years ago and she’s attended every year since. Last year she lost her husband to COVID-19. She says it’s difficult being at the rodeo without him this year but she feels uplifted by the environment and everyone’s kindness. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Shanita shows a photo of her with her late husband and son, now 15 and in the crowd, at the Rodeo over a decade ago. She lost her husband to COVID-19 last year. Shanita’s husband introduced her to the rodeo over 15 years ago and she’s attended every year since. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. The crowd claps as the “Cha Cha Slide” plays during an intermission. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. JW Rodgers, Houston native and bullfighter of 21 years, instructs children waiting to run into the arena to participate in an activity. Many event-goers expressed appreciation for the rodeo’s impact on the youth. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. A child watches the rodeo from the front of the arena where people are asked not to stand and obstruct the view of seniors sitting at floor-level seating. Due to her height, she can still stand and watch from here. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. A cowboy leaves the arena and walks outside after unmounting from his horse post-competition. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. at the rodeo. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Michelle Lions poses for a portrait as she watches the rodeo with her children. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Aliba poses for a portrait as he enjoys a cigar. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. A cowboy rides his horse during an event with Spanky the Clown. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022 The crowd cheers during as a bull emerges from the chute. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. Aceani, 25, poses for a portrait. She is from Ohio and now lives in Los Angeles where she is attending the rodeo for the first time. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. The crowd cheers and dances to music that is played during an intermission. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. JW Rodgers, Houston native and bullfighter of 21 years, instructs children waiting to run into the arena to participate in an activity. Many event-goers expressed appreciation for the rodeo’s impact on the youth. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. A cowgirl rides her horse outside of the arena. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. The view from Industry Hills Expo Center in the City of Industry where the 38th Anniversary Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was held. The event sold out both days. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022. As the rodeo finishes, a cowboy holds his young daughter as they ride his horse to the private stables. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News Newsroom / CatchLight Local) July 17, 2022.

This story was produced in partnership with CatchLight, Report for America, and Black Voice News, as part of the CatchLight Local Visual Storytelling Initiative. To learn more about this collaborative model for local visual journalism, sign up for CatchLight’s newsletter.