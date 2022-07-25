Last Updated on July 25, 2022 by BVN
Aryana Noroozi |
Cheers, music, laughter, joy and pride filled the Industry Hills Expo Center during the 38th Anniversary Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on July 16-17. The all-Black rodeo was created in 1984 by Lu Vason with the goal of “challenging the false perception of an absentee presence of Blacks in the development of the West.”
Check out the rodeo’s community and festivities through the lens of Black Voice News.
This story was produced in partnership with CatchLight, Report for America, and Black Voice News, as part of the CatchLight Local Visual Storytelling Initiative. To learn more about this collaborative model for local visual journalism, sign up for CatchLight’s newsletter.