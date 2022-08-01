Last Updated on August 1, 2022 by BVN

IEV Staff |

The Eleanor Jean Grier Leadership Academy has extended its deadline for applications to August 12, 2022.

The leadership program, which was established in 2005 through a partnership between the Riverside African American Historical Society and The Group, has since graduated 175 individuals – mostly women, people of color and low-income individuals – who have gone on to serve on city and state boards and commissions.

Others have either received promotions in their jobs or started their own businesses.

Successful applicants learn how to be anchors in their communities, develop the art of public speaking and gain organizational skills in 13 sessions that culminate in a graduation ceremony graced by community leaders and city officials.

Sign up today at RAAHSinc.org. For more information, call 951-682-6581.