Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media

Black creators and characters turned out in their numbers for this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, with the release of the first trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generating the most excitement.

At the event held from July 21 to 24, DC Comics unveiled a brand-new trailer for Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson as an antihero and supervillain who was a slave 5,000 years ago but awakens in modern times with God-like power. Also featured in the trailer is Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone who, as members of the Justice Society, face off against Johnson’s character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s emotional trailer mourns the loss of King T’Challa and foreshadows that the kingdom will be forced to fight off outside world powers. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon Black Panther helmed by Oakland-born director Ryan Coogler, who said during the movie’s Comic-Con panel that Wakanda Forever “goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before.”

The movie opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022. Both Panther movies are heavily influenced by the AfroFuturism movement which places Black culture at the center of fantastical stories.

Marvel also announced that the Blade movie, starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali – as the half-vampire daywalker who hunts down night creatures in the Marvel universe — will at last be released in November 2023.

Footage of Jonathan Majors as the next big Marvel villain known as Kang the Conqueror, a man who sees himself as the rightful master of the world, was shown. Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie received an official title: “Captain America: New World Order.” It is expected to hit theatres in May 2024.

Black futurist

About a mile away, another type of pop culture convention hosted its fifth Black-centered event dedicated to the AfroFuturism movement. Called Freedom Riders for the Future: AfroFuturism Lounge and led by Dr. LaWana Richmond – co-founder and organizer of the AfroFuturism Lounge – the gathering brought together Black comic book and web creatives to celebrate and foster Black comic book culture and Black futurist thought and industry opportunities.

AfroFuturism Lounge began in 2018, the same year the first Black Panther movie was released.

Richmond expressed excitement for the sequel, celebrating its inclusion of a fictional Aztec society led by sometimes hero and antihero Namor, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

“Understanding AfroFuturism is inclusive futurism. I am inspired by the decision to add our Latinx brothers and sisters to the fun,” he said.

Richmond also featured in a panel called the Independent Creators Summit hosted by Los Angeles based illustrator, comic artist and publisher Robert Roach that showcased Black comic book creatives and Black comic book culture.

In partnership with San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, AfroFuturism Lounge brought in about 300 people.

“Attendees, many of whom are connecting for the first time since the pandemic, represent the emergence of a spectrum of Black-centered art, design, technology, thought leadership, science, writing, filmmaking, storytelling, music, health, and uncharted disciplines,” said Richmond.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been an in-person Comic-Con for two years.

Richmond reassured Black comic book enthusiasts that more events are on the way. One such event is slated for September 3 by way of the second annual Afro Con, another two-day Black comic book convention.

Interested fans can find more information at AfroCon.net and BSAMSD.org.