August 7, 2022

Jon Gaede | BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Charger football team breaks training camp with high expectations.

The Charger Costa Mesa training facility provides veteran players an optimal environment to refine their skills, while the rookies compete for an opportunity.

NFL experts believe Chargers are a formidable playoff opponent

Last season’s’ 9-8 Charger record is quite deceiving, after losing five games by a mere three points or less. Many NFL experts believe If not for those losses, the Chargers would have been a formidable playoff opponent. Premier quarterback Justin Herbert and a host of quality receivers have an excellent chance to climb the AFC West standings and make this year’s playoffs.

Justin Herbert has developed a steady reputation

Third year quarterback Justin Herbert has established himself with over 9,000 yards through the air and 69 touchdowns as a steady force on the field. At 6’6” and 235 lbs, he has no trouble seeing over his line, finding his receivers and putting points on the board. So much has been placed on Herber’s shoulders, and yet he has managed to developed a steady reputation and evolved into a worthy team leader.

Keenan Allen caught 108 passes for another 1,000-yard season

LA Chargers will field a plethora of existing targets as receivers. Mike Williams comes off his career best 76 receptions for over 1,000 yards. Standout veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen caught 108 for another 1,000-yard season. And fans should watch out for Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton and DeAndre Carter, who will garner their share of receptions as well.

Chargers drafted five players on defense to strengthen that side of the line

Chargers drafted offensive guard Zion Johnson at number 17 of the first round out of Boston College, but also added five players on defense to strengthen that side of the line, including UCLA tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor and Defensive Back Deanne Leonard.

Ekeler says, “You can tell right away, which guys are more athletic and pick up things faster”

Dependable veteran all-purpose running back Austin Ekeler will get his share of carries in the backfield, also getting their share of carries will likely be Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree, Kevin Marks and Full Back Zander Horvath. Ekeler commented on this year’s rookie prospect hopefuls, “You can tell right away which guys are more athletic and pick things up faster by the way they move”.

Charger training camp runs through August 18th at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa and is open to the public.