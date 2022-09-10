Breanna Reeves |

Reentering your community and rebuilding life after paying one’s debt to society is often riddled with unexpected obstacles and impeded by limited access to support. In this series, you will follow the reentry journey of former inmate Michael Jurado as he navigates the challenges faced by himself and others as they struggle to cleanse themselves of the stigma of incarceration and discover the community organizations working valiantly to fill gaps in support left open by state and local governments.

Navigating life after prison is no easy task. In California, if a person is paroled — released early based on specific conditions — they may leave prison after years with just a few hundred dollars, their personal belongings and a mandate to meet with their parole officer ASAP. What’s more telling, though, is what they’re often leaving without.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) offers residential and outpatient programs, but all newly released persons aren’t guaranteed access to them since many programs require specific criteria while others are voluntary. Presently, CDCR offers 10 different types of programs as part of services for people who have recently left or are preparing to leave the prison system. They are categorized as being pre- or post-release rehabilitative programs.

According to a May report, there are 994 people under CDCR jurisdiction statewide enrolled in Pre-Release Community Programs, designated for individuals who are able to serve the last part of their sentence in community programs.

Of these 10 program types, just three are offered in the Inland Empire, with the exception of the Alternative Custody Program which allows an individual currently serving a sentence to apply to serve out their sentence in the community. The program types offered are: Female Offender Treatment and Employment Program (San Bernardino); Specialized Treatment for Optimized Programming (STOP) (San Bernardino); and Community-Based Coalition and Day Reporting Centers (San Bernardino and Riverside).

Different ways to measure

In 2015, a group of San Bernardino researchers examined barriers to reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals and found that parolees who lived in regions with more social services available were less likely to re-offend. Reverting back to criminal behavior, like being rearrested, is known as recidivism.

Recidivism is defined and measured differently across the U.S. In 2014, the California Board of State and Community Corrections defined recidivism as a conviction for a new felony or misdemeanor within three years of being released from custody.