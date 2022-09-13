Starting Over: Proceed With Caution

Starting Over is part of the Inland Empire’s participatory defense hub. Michael Jurado is a participatory defense specialist with Starting Over. His job is to assist people who have loved ones with open court cases. Along with his colleague, participatory defense organizer Toya Vick, Jurado meets weekly with families to help them navigate the court system and create social biography packets.

Vick was trained as a participatory defense organizer in 2017 while she was facing life in prison after being falsely accused of fraud. While facing charges, Vick put together a portfolio of her life that detailed her accomplishments and gave it to her attorney. At the time she was a commissioner for the city of Moreno Valley and a sergeant parent for the Moreno Valley Unified School District. She compiled her own social biography packet before she recognized it as such.

“When I found out that participatory defense has social bios as well, I [was] like, ‘Wow, I can really engage in that’ because I feel like that had power in the court proceedings,” Vick said.

By 2020, Vick’s case was dismissed and she resumed her work at Starting Over, helping families navigate the criminal justice system and empowering them to use their voice to support their loved ones.

“We’re not saying that public defenders or any attorneys are inadequate, or whatever,” Vick explained. “We’re here to support the community members and give the families the time that an attorney and a public defender cannot give.”

Lives saved by “time saved”



Since Starting Over began implementing and educating families on participatory defense, Jurado estimates that they have helped those facing charges save between 90 to 100 years. “Time saved” is a key measurement that allows hubs to track the impact they make. Time saved is calculated by taking the amount of time a person is facing at sentencing (“time served”) and subtracting that from the years they are actually sentenced to.

Example of 25 years in prison for X charge, and what a possible course of action looks like if a: no participatory model defense or comm. support used = 25 years and b: using social bio packets and community support = 7 years. (Image by Chris Allen, BVN). Credit: (Image: Chris Allen, BVN)

With approximately 30 hubs across more than a dozen states, the participatory defense network has calculated that together, they have saved 6,500 years of incarceration on behalf of people facing charges.

“We are dealing with a system of mass incarceration that has reduced justice to months in jail and years in prison and has often utilized life sentences as our only response to harm in our communities,” Khan said. “With participatory defense, public defenders, communities and people facing charges are given the opportunity to advocate for alternatives to incarceration or reduced incarceration.”

“I think seeing more people, seeing communities behind their loved one resonates with the courts as well,” explained Juardo.

While time saved is an important way to measure the impact of the participatory defense model, Khan said that it’s not the first benefit that comes to mind for him. Demonstrating the humanity of people in the system and those accused of harm, he said, has been the best thing that has come from practicing participatory defense.

Because participatory defense is unconventional compared to traditional handling of a criminal case, public defenders and lawyers are hesitant to embrace the model. That trepidation can be seen in Riverside County. Quarles said the model hasn’t been practiced much in places outside the Bay Area. In Riverside, said Quarles, everyone “tiptoes” around law enforcement, specifically the district attorney and sheriff’s offices.