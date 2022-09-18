The Daniel Dexter Story

June 1, 2022 forever altered Daniel’s family’s lives. Since then, they have spent most of their time trying to process the loss of Daniel and at the hospital with Daelyn, who remains in critical condition.

The family wanted to share his story. Dr. White approached Black Voice News. This narrative reflects their voices and the concerns they raised about both the media’s portrayal of Dexter as gang affiliated, and the impact of Black on Black crime.

Daniel’s aunt, Dr. Judy White, former Superintendent of Schools for Riverside County and Moreno Valley and an educator for over 40 years, says she cried when she learned of the children killed in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, but didn’t fully realize the pain their families’ were enduring, until she lost her nephew a week later.

Daniel’s family is frustrated with the way some media outlets have portrayed him and the incident that took his life.

White says they were taken aback when reading headlines describing the tragedy as “shoot out” and “basketball battle.”

“We felt as if the media was portraying it as our youth can’t even play basketball without arguing and fighting,” White said. The police officer on the scene confirmed there were no guns found on the scene, indicating a “shootout” was impossible.

“Part of this comes from the relief in heart that comes from sharing truth; and when the truth is not portrayed accurately it impedes the healing,” White said.

In addition to the burden of misrepresentation of her nephew by the media, White says she found herself in a moment of reflection while composing a Twitter post asking for prayers for her family. As she tried to honor her nephew in a 280 character count, White said she started to wonder why there was a greater burden on the Black community to justify that their kids were “good” kids after their lives were taken.

She asks why society has evolved to a place where the loss of a loved one feels like it needs justification. “I encourage us as a society to come closer to the fact that, when any life is lost, that’s a human being that’s lost,” White said.

The impact of gun violence in Black communities

Data shows the Black population in America bears a disproportionate burden of gun violence and gun related deaths. Everytown USA reports that every 11 minutes, a Black person is shot and wounded in America and that Blacks are 10 times more likely than whites to die by gun homicide.