The Daniel Dexter Story – Part 3

Spending time with his grandchildren and taking up his longtime hobby of bowling helps him feel better. Denby said he didn’t realize the impact of leaving the safety of his home that afternoon until he attended the funeral.

“I didn’t do anything that I hope somebody else wouldn’t do,” he said.

Denby thought back to his own personal experience with gun violence.

“I lost my niece to murder, somebody shot her. She was only 19. And it reflects back to her, wishing that I was there when it happened,” Denby shared. “But I realized that you can’t be there 24/7. I hope and pray that somebody has the guts to step up and say something, or do something when things happen.”

At Daniel’s funeral service, more than one hundred people stood and applauded Denby after Dr. White, Daniel’s aunt, read a poem about the impact Denby’s act of compassion and bravery meant to the family.

“A Stranger to Me but No Stranger to God.”

Dear Mr. Denby, you are a stranger to me

A stranger who reached out to my nephew in a time of agony

Most people would have run the other way when they heard gunshots and all

But you stood courageous when you realized two youth had taken a fall

Your kindness and response have brought comfort to our grief

I didn’t want to imagine our dear Daniel lying there alone you see

We are in so much pain it feels I can’t breathe

And I just want to say thank you for giving some relief

My prayers for your family and blessings to come

To each in your household as you helped someone else’s son

People don’t realize the hurt we do feel

When we couldn’t say goodbye because death is so real

Knowing that you and your son did not hesitate to go

To see you could help in this time that was low

While you are a stranger to me you are no stranger to God

Because only a man of faith would make the move on God’s nod