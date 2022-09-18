The Daniel Dexter Story

It was supposed to be a new chapter for 22 year old Daniel Dexter and his family.

Daniel, known as Dex to his family and friends, had just started a new job in shipping at the Ontario Airport and was looking into joining the military. His mother, Lauren Taylor-Mayweather, had just earned her bachelor’s degree and was about to begin nursing school.

On June 1, the family arrived at Daniel’s younger sister’s elementary school graduation, eager to celebrate. After the ceremony, the family made plans to reconvene that evening and continue the celebration. Daniel and his brother, Daelyn, headed back to their grandmother Faye’s home, where Daniel lived.

The brothers were excited to spend the next few hours playing basketball, teasing each other about who would take more losses on the court. Both were firmly convinced it would be the other.