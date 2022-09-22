Doulas: A Formal Part of CA Health Care System

The topics of Black maternal mortality and pregnancy-related death have become more prevalent over the last decade as the U.S. has been identified as having one of the worst maternal mortality rates among high-income countries.

A report published by the Commonwealth Fund found that the U.S. had the highest maternal mortality rate among wealthy nations: 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020. That rate is double for Black maternal mortality: 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births.

While California boasts one of the lowest pregnancy-related mortalities in the nation, the latest available data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that covers the period of 2017-2019 shows that the pregnancy-related mortality rate is 47.3 per 100,000 births for Black people compared to 11.1 for White people, 12.6 for Hispanic people and 14.0 for Asian people.

Available data for maternal mortality rates across race/ethnicity for Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are not available for public access. According to a representative from the California Department of Public Health, the agency “does not publish pregnancy-related death counts or pregnancy-related mortality ratios (PRMR) by race/ethnicity at the county or regional level to maintain data confidentiality and ensure statistical stability,” but noted that across the state, Black birthing people “continue to have the highest PRMR.”