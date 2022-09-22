Operating Within the Confines of a Racist System

In 2019, 28% of Black Californians were covered by Medi-Cal and 46% were covered by insurance provided through their jobs, according to a report by the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF).

The systemization of doula services will not change what doulas do, who they are or who they set out to serve, Dr. Peprah-Wilson concluded. Before she knew there was a name for it, she was always a doula — supporting friends and family with their reproductive and birthing needs, from being at her childhood friend’s bedside during birth, to escorting friends to abortion clinics.

Under the current draft of the California State Amendment Plan, there are qualifications in place that lay out criteria for doulas to be reimbursed, such as completing basic Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) training and completing three hours of continuing education in maternal, perinatal and infant care every three years. Other qualifications will be based on “pathways” developed by the benefits team and workgroup members.