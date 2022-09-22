Breaking the Cycle of Harm

“I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.

Now, Sykes is working to expand her organization, CaliSis Doulas, to bring on more doulas and meet the needs of families across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Sykes has a diverse clientele of educated and young professional birthing people in the region, some who are first-time parents and others who are expecting their second or third child.

Over the last three years, Sykes has worked alongside seven families, one of whom is due to give birth in October and another family who will be delivering via surrogate. While some doulas take on multiple families a month, Sykes takes on a few clients a year. Like many doulas, Sykes has another occupation and other duties. She also works as an Associate Pastor at the Crossword Church in Riverside, alongside her husband.