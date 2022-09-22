It Begins Like This

When DeShawna Wright, 31, described how talkative and joyful her three-month-old daughter, Noni, is, she had a warm smile. Wright’s friendly and welcoming nature was on full display when she introduced herself by the nickname, Shay, during a Black birthworkers event in San Bernardino, CA, in April.

Hosted by an Inland Empire-based organization, the Sankofa Birthworkers Collective of the Inland Empire, the event was held during Black Maternal Health Week, a week that seeks to bring awareness of the state of Black maternal health and mortality in the U.S. Led by an eclectic group of birthworkers — from lactation consultants to midwives to maternal mental health professionals — the collective highlights Black birthing people at the center of their vision to “foster wellness in the Black birthing community through direct services, education and advocacy.”

In the U.S. Black pregnant people are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White pregnant people.