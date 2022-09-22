Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism

Asking the jury to find Caver guilty, Tigerino explained that the crime of vandalism does not require that the damage be permanent and that just because the planter wall could be cleaned does not erase the crime.

But in his closing arguments, Caver’s attorney Peter Schlueter highlighted his client’s testimony that he consciously chose to use washable chalk, and that under the DDA’s interpretation of the law, a 12-year-old drawing a flower on the sidewalk would be committing vandalism. He alleged that it appeared the prosecution’s motive to pursue criminal charges against Caver was that the chalk was affixed on the court’s property and not any other property.

Schlueter further argued that Caver’s use of chalk showed he was not being malicious but raising his voice, that he sprayed the chalk on the planter wall in front of a uniformed deputy sitting in a marked vehicle by the curb, while at least 30 deputies were nearby, and that Caver did not flee. Caver remained on the court grounds for about 20 minutes, after which he walked down the street to Schlueter’s law office while being tracked by a San Bernardino County Sheriff helicopter.

Instructing the all-white jury, Judge Matthewson said the damage did not need to be permanent, asking them to decide whether or not the elements of the crime of vandalism were met, whether Caver’s actions were malicious, whether Caver had defaced public property with graffiti, and whether Caver fled from the scene, implying guilt.

“The whole case comes down to malicious intent and the district attorney says that malicious intent is just the intent to write, and I argue that malicious intent means malicious intent,” Schlueter told Black Voice News and the IE Voice while the jury deliberated.

As a result of the DDA’s definition, Schlueter said the court did not allow him to defend his client by getting into his intent or the issues of protest or first amendment.

“Now the jury has it and the jury has two inconsistent statements of what the law is on malicious intent, and the court prevented us from talking about basically my client’s intent,” he said.

It did not take long for the jury to announce it had reached a verdict in the matter. Judge Matthewson then announced the guilty verdict reached by the jury and imposed a sentence of 30-days of community service, with eight hours spent removing graffiti, a fine of $265.20, and one year of informal probation.

In response to questions by Black Voice News and the IE Voice about the composition of the jury pool in Joshua Tree, San Bernardino County District Attorney Public Affairs Officer Jacquelyn Rodriguez explained that the defendant and his attorney had the right to object to the jury composition at any time, but they made no objections and accepted the jury panel.

Rodriguez said the Commissioner of San Bernardino County handles matters involving juries and that questions should be directed to that office.

Besides Caver, BLM IE Chapter members, Broderick Dunlap, Yoselin Saucedo, Brian Licea and Avery Garey, Jr. were arrested on the day of the protest. The sixth person arrested, Jaydee Lopez, was not a member of the BLM IE Chapter and was arrested on August 28, 2020.

Dunlap, Saucedo, and Licea were charged with trespassing, obstructing/resisting a public officer, trespassing/obstructing the business of a public agency, and picketing the courthouse to impede justice. Garey, Jr. was charged with trespassing, obstructing/resisting a public officer, and trespassing/obstructing the business of a public agency, all misdemeanors.

Lopez was charged with five misdemeanors for resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and picketing at the courthouse to impede justice.

Caver claimed the other protesters arrested at the protest were not criminally charged – only BLM IE Chapter members faced criminal charges and he was the only person charged with vandalism over chalk, when at a prior protest others used washable markers and were not arrested.