Last Updated on November 21, 2022 by BVN

S. E. Williams

This week as we gather to focus on family, friends, food and of course football it might be prudent to also reflect…even if only for a moment…on the other big “f’s” that have consumed much of our lives since 2020–facts and falsehoods.

In many ways we have survived the worst of times in recent years, a pandemic that took the lives of more than one million Americans, a dangerous insurrection that almost stole the life blood of a nation, and most recently, American voters rebuked nationalism at the polls though not in great enough numbers to prevent the country from falling into another two year cycle of national gridlock as the Republicans prepare to take over the House and launch a constant series of investigations rooted in political theater. So in essence, nothing new on that front.

Despite the national political circus that is certain to come, this Thanksgiving season I remain encouraged by the adage that reminds us “that all politics are local” and what matters most politically is what occurs right here in our own communities. And although we are certainly impacted by what happens nationally, we can use our efforts to create the change we wish to see right here in our own backyards. That is where the giving part of this comes in.

There are non profit organizations working on every issue imaginable across this region from health and health care, to supporting those who are system impacted and closing the school to prison pipeline, to issues related to environmental justice, the push for affordable housing, job training, opportunities and other economic issues, preparing our youth to pursue a higher education, fighting hate or supporting local news reporting like the work of Black Voice News.

Many of those working in these organizations are our friends and neighbors, people passionately committed for making a difference in our communities. Yet, as much as is being done there is still much to be done.

Those of us would like to do more to support community efforts we feel passionate about will have an opportunity on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 to help make a difference.

This year like every year on Giving Tuesday we are once again provided an opportunity to help reimagine our communities. Each of us has something to contribute to making a difference whether its a little of your time, a donation or raising your voice in support of a cause.

To build a better Inland Empire each of us should do our part. There is no contribution that is too small. As the organizers of Giving Tuesday note,”[E]very act of generosity counts and everyone has something to contribute toward building the better world we all want to live in.”

It is easy to make a difference. All it takes is a sincere willingness to do so. We can’t wait for someone else to make things better. Each of us that has the means and ability are called upon to do our part.

As you celebrate and give “thanks” on Thursday remember this holiday is marked with a compound name Thanks-giving. Give thanks on Thursday and then on Tuesday, November 29th, support your community by remembering to “Give”.. .

Don’t leave it up to others to do what’s needed. Help make a difference in our community. Follow this link to learn more about the history of Giving Tuesday.

Of course this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.